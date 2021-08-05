Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vital Kats says she "couldn't have picked a better team" after joining Glasgow

Glasgow City have signed Israel international Vital Kats.

The midfielder, 21, leaves US side Kent State and was capped twice by her country last year.

City start their 14th successive defence of the Scottish top flight against Motherwell next month.

"I couldn't have picked a better team for my first professional contract," Kats said. "I am looking forward to contributing and continuing the team's tremendous success."

Interim head coach Grant Scott added: "She's a dynamic midfielder who looks to play forward as early as possible, she has good poise and balance.

"With the intelligence of our forward players I am sure Vital will create things and will prove a positive signing for the club."