Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Edouard, Southampton, Brighton, Aberdeen, Ferguson
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Southampton hope to beat Brighton to the £20m signing of Odsonne Edouard from Celtic but the striker will need to reduce his wage demands. (Sun)
Brighton have tabled a £18m bid for Edouard. (Record)
Aberdeen have turned down offers from two clubs for Lewis Ferguson, says the player's father Derek (Open Goal via Sun)
Dundee United are considering a move to re-sign striker Marc McNulty from Reading and have agreed a deal to capture Finland winger Ilmari Niskanen from German side Ingolstadt. (Record)
But United have had a bid for Hamilton Academical defender Scott McMann turned down. (Courier - subscription required)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander tells Scottish football authorities to bin social distancing rules for clubs' players and staff. (Record)
Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher admits it's been difficult having to wait for his first Dons start following his summer move from Motherwell. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Gallagher guards against complacency in Thursday's Europa Conference League third qualifying round return leg against Breidablik, with the Dons leading 3-2. (Evening Express - subscription required)
New Ross County defender Harry Clarke had never visited Scotland prior to his loan move from Arsenal but he knows what to expect from Hibernian should he make his debut this weekend. (Press and Journal - subscription required)