Women's Olympic Football - Bronze Medal Match
AustraliaAustralia3USAUSA4

Tokyo Olympics: USA defeat Australia to take football bronze

The USA defeated Australia to win Olympic bronze in a seven-goal thriller at Tokyo's Kashima Stadium.

Team USA talisman Megan Rapinoe set the tone when her early corner drifted over Matildas keeper Teagan Micah and went straight into the net.

Sam Kerr equalised but Rapinoe's second and two impressive strikes from Carli Lloyd built a 4-1 advantage.

Caitlin Foord's goal and a late Emily Gielnik screamer threatened a comeback, but the USA held on for bronze.

It is not the medal match the USA, who were gold medal favourites, expected to be in but big stars in both teams stepped up to deliver an end-to-end contest, a far cry from their last meeting which ended 0-0 in the group stage.

The Matildas, who knocked out Team GB in the quarter-finals in a 4-3 undoing, enjoyed an equal share of the possession but, with veterans Rapinoe and Lloyd still in fine form, the USA had the better of Australia early doors.

Lloyd, who has 312 caps, scored either side of half-time, firstly with a pin-point strike into the bottom corner and secondly after Australian defender Alanna Kennedy headed the ball back towards her own goal to leave the striker in bags of space.

Kerr's leveller was an immediate response to Rapinoe's opener and Foord's header came moments after Lloyd's second goal, cutting the advantage to 4-2.

Defensively Australia were easily unpicked, but they were able to consistently put attacking pressure on the four-time Olympic champions.

Chelsea star Kerr was denied by the post as Australia threatened in the second half, before substitute Gielnik struck her pile-driver from range on 90 minutes, making for a nervous close to an entertaining match.

This is Australia's best finish at an Olympics and the first time that either the men's or women's team have featured in a bronze medal match since 1992 - they will host the Women's World Cup in 2023.

The gold medal match takes place on Friday, 6 August between Sweden and Canada.

USA celebrate
The result betters the USA's fifth-place finish at Rio 2016

Line-ups

Australia

Formation 3-4-3

  • 18Micah
  • 4PolkinghorneSubstituted forGielnikat 73'minutes
  • 14Kennedy
  • 7Catley
  • 16RasoSubstituted forNevinat 67'minutes
  • 10van Egmond
  • 6LogarzoSubstituted forCooney-Crossat 67'minutes
  • 13YallopSubstituted forBrockat 88'minutes
  • 17SimonSubstituted forFowlerat 67'minutes
  • 2Kerr
  • 9Foord

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 3Cooney-Cross
  • 5Luik
  • 11Fowler
  • 15Gielnik
  • 19Nevin
  • 21Brock

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Franch
  • 5O'Hara
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 12Davidson
  • 2Dunn
  • 3MewisSubstituted forLavelleat 61'minutes
  • 8Ertz
  • 9Horan
  • 11PressSubstituted forSonnettat 85'minutes
  • 10LloydSubstituted forMorganat 81'minutesSubstituted forat 90+4'minutes
  • 15RapinoeSubstituted forHeathat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Mewis
  • 7Heath
  • 13Morgan
  • 14Sonnett
  • 16Lavelle
  • 17Dahlkemper
  • 22Campbell
Referee:
Laura Fortunato

Match Stats

Home TeamAustraliaAway TeamUSA
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away9
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Australia 3, USA 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Australia 3, USA 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Australia. Conceded by Emily Sonnett.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mary Fowler (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Stephanie Catley (Australia).

  6. Post update

    Kelley O'Hara (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Australia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephanie Catley.

  8. Post update

    Alex Morgan went off injured after USA had used all subs.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Australia 3, USA 4. Emily Gielnik (Australia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

  10. Post update

    Laura Brock (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alex Morgan (USA).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Laura Brock replaces Tameka Yallop.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Emily Sonnett replaces Christen Press.

  14. Post update

    Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tobin Heath (USA).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Caitlin Foord (Australia).

  17. Post update

    Kelley O'Hara (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Alex Morgan replaces Carli Lloyd.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sam Kerr (Australia).

  20. Post update

    Lindsey Horan (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 5th August 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1GB32104137
2Canada31204315
3Japan31112204
4Chile300315-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands3210218137
2Brazil32109367
3Zambia3012715-81
4China3012617-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33009279
2USA31116424
3Australia311145-14
4New Zealand3003210-80
View full Women's Olympic Football tables

