Terence Vancooten: Stevenage centre-back signs new two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Stevenage centre-back Terence Vancooten has signed a new two-year contract.
The 23-year-old Guyana international joined the League Two side from Reading in 2017 and has made 92 appearances across all competitions.
Stevenage say Championship clubs are "following the progress" of Vancooten.
"When speaking to the manager, he mentioned his plans for the new season and the role he wants me to play in them. It was an easy decision as I know the gaffer believes in me," he said.