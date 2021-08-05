Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Matt Phillips has scored 23 times in 172 appearances in his five years with West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship side.

Scotland international Phillips, 30, Albion's longest-serving first-teamer, is set to start his sixth season since moving from QPR in July 2016.

"If you are 18 or 30 it doesn't matter, as long as you have the right mentality," said boss Valerien Ismael.

Meanwhile, Albion midfielder Matheus Pereira has been linked with a move to Arabian club Al Hilal.

The 25-year-old Brazilian first signalled his intention to leave the Baggies at the end of last season following relegation from the Premier League.

He has been excluded from Albion's pre-season friendly games to avoid the threat of picking up any injury - and was criticised by Ismael, who did not feel that he was "committed" to the Championship club.

Pereira responded furiously to Ismael's claim and posted on Twitter that he felt "disrespected".

But he is now reportedly on the verge of moving to the Saudi Professional League club.

Matheus Pereira scored 11 times and made six assists for West Bromwich Albion in their 2020-21 Premier League season

Albion kick off the new Championship season on Friday night at Scott Parker's Bournemouth.

Former QPR, Blackpool and Wycombe player Phillips, who scored twice in 35 appearances last season as Albion were relegated from the Premier League, will be part of the squad for Ismael's first competitive game in charge.

"We have some players in the squad who are able to play many positions, and Matt is one of those players," said Ismael.

"He is very intelligent in terms of reflecting well. He comes all the time to us for more videos, more information and how to solve problems."