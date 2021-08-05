Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers last played in front of unrestricted home crowds in March 2020

Rangers will be at "full capacity at Ibrox Stadium going forward".

The club say having the stadium full again would be "subject to conditions prescribed by the Safety Advisory Group of Glasgow City Council".

From Monday, clubs in Scotland can apply to their local authority to have more than 5,000 spectators, which is the new permitted limit under the country's Covid-19 restrictions.

Rangers have home games against Malmo and Dunfermline next week.

Steven Gerrard's side, who lost 2-1 to Malmo in Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round first leg, visit Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Malmo come to Ibrox on 10 August with League Cup opponents Dunfermline three days later.

Rangers were given permission to host 23,000 supporters for Saturday's 3-0 opening league win over Livingston.