Kayla McCoy featured for Jamaica against Scotland at Hampden in 2019

Rangers Women have signed Dutch international midfielder Tessel Middag and Jamaica forward Kayla McCoy.

Middag, capped 44 times by her country, joins from Fiorentina having previously played for West Ham, Manchester City and Ajax.

The 28-year-old has won five trophies, including two with first club ADO Den Haag.

McCoy, 24, previously played for Houston Dash and has scored twice in six international appearances.

Rangers open their SWPL1 campaign at home to Forfar Farmington on 5 September.