From the section Swansea

Jamie Paterson scored four goals in 22 appearances for Bristol City last season

Swansea City are set to sign former Bristol City attacking midfielder Jamie Paterson.

Paterson, 29, is a free agent after leaving the Robins at the end of last season.

He will become Russell Martin's first Swansea signing.

Swansea's new head coach is also interested in a loan deal for Manchester United defender Ethan Laird, 20, who he worked with at MK Dons last season.

Paterson, who has recently spent time on trial at Middlesbrough, can operate out wide or as a number 10 and gives Swansea a welcome attacking option.

Last season's losing Championship play-off finalists said farewell to Andre Ayew, their leading scorer in the last two seasons, when his contract expired in the summer, while Conor Hourihane returned to Aston Villa after a loan spell at the Liberty Stadium.

Born in Coventry, Paterson began his career at Walsall and played for Nottingham Forest before joining Bristol City in 2016.

He has made 376 appearances and scored 66 goals in a career which has also featured loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Derby County.

Paterson will follow Liam Walsh in joining Swansea after being released by Bristol City in May, while Korey Smith made the same move in 2020.

England Under-19 international Laird, a wing-back, has made two Europa League appearances for United, while he played 25 times for MK Dons after joining them on loan in January.