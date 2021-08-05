Last updated on .From the section QPR

QPR finished 19th in the Championship the season before Mark Warburton was appointed

Manager Mark Warburton has agreed a new undisclosed-length deal with QPR.

The 58-year-old ex-Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest boss took over in May 2019, guiding the Championship club to 13th in his first season and a ninth-placed finish last term.

"We have improved each season and we are in good shape," Warburton told the club website. external-link

"I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue the development of the squad."

Chief executive Lee Hoos said the new contract was "fully deserved".

"Over the past two years Mark has worked tirelessly to move the club into a far stronger position on and off the pitch," Hoos added.

"The manager deserves enormous credit for the part he has played in building the squad."