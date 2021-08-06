Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

It was a disappointing start to the 2021-22 Sportscene Predictions for Amy Irons as Michael Stewart won the opening weekend 70-30.

This week another Sportscene regular, Chris Iwelumo, will take on The Nine presenter.

With four Scottish Premiership teams in European action on Thursday, there are only two top-flight games on Saturday with the rest of the weekend card moved to Sunday afternoon.

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Amy Chris Dundee United v Rangers 0-2 0-4 St Mirren Hearts 1-1 1-2 Celtic v Dundee (Sun) 2-1 3-1 Hibernian v Ross County (Sun) 3-1 3-0 Livingston v Aberdeen (Sun) 0-1 1-2 St Johnstone v Motherwell (Sun) 2-1 1-1

Dundee United v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Chris' prediction: 0-4

St Mirren v Hearts (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Chris' prediction: 1-2

Celtic v Dundee (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chris' prediction: 3-1

Hibernian v Ross County (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Chris' prediction: 3-0

Livingston v Aberdeen (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Chris' prediction: 1-2

St Johnstone v Motherwell (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chris' prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Michael Stewart 70

Total scores Amy 30 Pundits 70