Marvin Johnson had a loan spell with Sheffield United in 2018-19

Sheffield Wednesday have signed former Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old was released by Boro at the end of last season after making 97 league appearances in four campaigns with the Teessiders.

Wednesday have not disclosed the length of deal the former Kidderminster, Motherwell and Oxford man has signed.

He could make his debut for the Owls in their League One opener against Doncaster on Saturday.

