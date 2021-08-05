Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Tyler Burey made 14 appearances for Millwall in the Championship last season, with all his outings coming as a substitute

League Two newcomers Hartlepool United have signed Millwall winger Tyler Burey on loan until January 2022.

The 20-year-old has made 16 appearances in all competitions since joining the Lions from AFC Wimbledon in 2019.

"Tyler is one of those players that gets you on the edge of your seat," Pools manager Dave Challinor told the club website. external-link

"He is certainly going to bring something different to the side and I know he is excited to get started."

Hartlepool are back in the EFL after four years away, having beaten Torquay on penalties in the National League play-off final in June.

They begin the new season at home against Crawley Town on Saturday.

