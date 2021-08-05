Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Jubril Okedina made his senior debut for Cambridge in January

Cambridge United have signed Tottenham centre-back Jubril Okedina for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the U's, making 15 appearances as they won promotion from League Two.

Okedina came through Spurs' academy and was a regular in their Under-23 side.

"I am very happy to be back. It just made sense for me to come back here with people I know and in a higher league," he told the club website.

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner added: "Signing Jubril gives us the cover and competition that we need in the defensive unit and the fact this is a permanent transfer allows him to settle and be a full part of what we are developing."

