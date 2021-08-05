Last updated on .From the section Newport

Matty Dolan joined Newport from Yeovil in 2017

Newport County have named Matty Dolan as club captain for the new season.

Dolan, 28, is one of the Exiles' longest-serving players, making 170 appearances and scoring 14 goals since joining the club four years ago.

The versatile midfielder, who was deployed at the heart of County's defence last season, was the Exiles' player of the season last term.

"It's a massive honour because I've been at the club for a long time now," said Dolan of his captaincy.

"I'll wear the armband with a lot of pride and I'll give everything I've got to the football club to make sure we carry on our success.

"Certain players aspire to be captains and it's something that I've thought about as I've progressed through my career."

Dolan helped Newport reach the League Two play-off final last season, scoring a spectacular long-range goal in the first leg of their semi-final win over Forest Green Rovers.

Mickey Demetriou, another stalwart who played alongside Dolan in defence last season, will be vice-captain for the new campaign.