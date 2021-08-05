'I want Windsor Park to be as noisy as possible' - Kirkwood on return of fans

New Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood says safety will inform the number of spectators allowed to attend Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland at Windsor Park next month.

Next week's Uefa Super Cup game between Chelsea and Villareal at the Belfast venue will be watched by 13,000 fans.

"We will work with Government to deliver the best outcome we can within the guidance that's available at the time," said Kirkwood.

"Overwhelmingly people must be safe."

"I appreciate it's not far away and people want to make plans and I want Windsor Park to be as noisy as possible, have people enjoy the experience and get behind the team.

"But at the moment we can't be specific and I appeal to fans to recognise it's all about safety."

Northern Ireland's last World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria on 31 March was played behind closed doors

Kirkwood, who narrowly defeated Jack Grundie in the election to succeed David Martin in the position, believes next week's big European showpiece between Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League victors Villareal is "the biggest game we have had in Northern Ireland".

"Credit to David Martin and others in the IFA for the hard work they've done in bringing the game here.

"It's a great opportunity to show we can run this event well, show people what a nice place this is, and maybe Uefa will look on us favourably for other competitions.

"The crowd is reduced by 30% and again it's about people in the ground conforming with the guidelines."

Co-operating with NIFL and finding out the issues

Kirkwood points out that the number of supporters permitted into Irish Premiership grounds in the new season is not a decision for the IFA but "will be negotiated between clubs and local authorities based on risk assessments".

"Although we can't be definitive about numbers, we'll pass on any lessons we learn which may help to support them," he said.

"It's important I reach out to the Northern Ireland Football League and their chief executive officer Gerard Lawlor and keep the lines of communication firmly open.

"I see my role as one of listening and finding out where some of the issues are. It's an opportunity to change things, leave something better than you found it."

Backing for Baraclough and Women's Euro 2022 preparations

Kenny Shiels will manage Northern Ireland's women's side at the Euro finals in England next summer

As regards the senior international teams, the new IFA chief says men's manager Ian Baraclough has his "full support" despite an indifferent start to the World Cup qualifiers, while everything will be done to help prepare Kenny Shiels' women's team for their maiden appearance at the Euro finals next summer.

"Our job will be to help deliver the Women's Euros for those players as best as we possibly can," emphasised Kirkwood.

"Plans are at an advanced stage to help Kenny and the squad and obviously the more time he has with the players to prepare for the tournament the better.

"Those discussions are ongoing with employers and the players.

"As regards the men's team having Roy Carroll involved with the senior team is a very positive development, as well as having the likes of Aaron Hughes and Gareth McAuley about and the work going on with the Under-21s and Under-19s to bring young players through."