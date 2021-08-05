Last updated on .From the section Irish

Daniel Lafferty has scored two goals in as many games for Derry City

League of Ireland Premier Division: St Patrick's Athletic v Derry City Date: Friday, 6 August K ick-off: 19:45 BST Venue: The Brandywell

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins has called on his players to match Drogheda United's "energy" when the sides meet in the Premier Division at the Brandywell on Friday night.

A win for the Candystripes would move them above their opponents into fifth place in the table.

"We've had two good wins so we'll try to keep that form and momentum going," said Higgins.

"They are a young side with quality, a very good side with lots of energy."

"We know we're going to have to match them from that side of things. It'll be an even game again."

Derry's 2-0 win over Longford Town on Saturday moved them above Dundalk into sixth spot and Higgins says he will make "minimal changes" for the encounter with the Drogs.

The Brandywell club emerged 4-2 victors in a penalty shootout after their FAI Cup first-round tie with Drogheda ended 1-1 after extra-time two weeks ago.

"We need to consolidate to stay in the league and anything above that is a bonus," argued the Derry boss.

Goals in either half from Daniel Lafferty and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe gave Derry City a 2-0 win over bottom club Longford Town at Bishopsgate.

Lafferty rifled the ball into the corner with a sweetly-struck left-foot shot on 31 minutes for the opener.

Junior rolled the ball into the net after 82 as the Candystripes moved above Dundalk into sixth in the table.

Derry could have scored more but Evan McLaughlin fired wide and James Akintunde had a shot blocked.

Aaron Robinson made the decisive intervention to deny Akintunde, who provided the assists for both of his side's goals.

Akintunde laid the ball off for Lafferty to strike home and then rolled the ball into the path of Junior for Derry's second.

"We showed a hunger and desire to win the game as this can be a difficult place to come," said Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

"Our attitude was superb and we showed a couple of bits of quality to win the game.

"Our professionalism and discipline were really good and I was delighted with the goals. They were really good team play."

Loan signing Bastien Hery made his debut as a second-half substitute for the visitors while Jamie McGonigle was also introduced from the bench to get some game time under his belt.

The win avenges Derry's defeat by Longford at the same venue in the opening game of the season, their opponents having now failed to secure three points in any of their subsequent 21 outings.

Higgins' charges have now secured six wins on the road and will be at home to Drogheda in their next league match on Friday night.

The Brandywell club had lost their previous two league encounters - 4-2 against Shamrock Rovers and 1-0 to St Patrick's Athletic.