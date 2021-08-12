Brentford v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ivan Toney was the top goalscorer in the Championship last season with 33 goals in 48 games

TEAM NEWS

Brentford's star striker Ivan Toney is fit to start, having missed the final pre-season friendly against Valencia as a precaution because of a neck problem.

New signing Yoane Wissa could be involved but injured pair Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen are unavailable.

Arsenal's summer recruits Ben White, Albert Lokonga and Nuno Tavares are in contention to make their debuts.

Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel aren't expected to be available until at least September.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The last top-flight match that Brentford played in was a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal in May 1947.

Their most recent meeting was in the League Cup third round in September 2018 - Arsenal won 3-1 thanks to two goals from Danny Welbeck and one from Alexandre Lacazette.

Brentford

Brentford become the 50th club to play in the Premier League, and the 10th from London.

This will be just their sixth season as a top-flight side, and first since 1946-47.

They could become the first Premier League debutants to win a home match on the opening day since Hull City beat Fulham at the start of the 2008-09 season.

The Brentford Community Stadium will be the 60th ground to host Premier League football - Arsenal have won at 53 of the previous 59.

Ivan Toney was the top scorer in the Championship last season with 33 goals - he has previously played 12 minutes of Premier League football for Newcastle United in the 2015-16 season.

Thomas Frank will become the second Dane to manage in the Premier League. Michael Laudrup was in charge of Swansea between 2012-14.

Arsenal

Despite finishing the 2020-21 season with five consecutive league victories, Arsenal ended outside the top seven in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 1977.

The Gunners dropped eight points from winning positions last term - only Leeds fared better.

Arsenal are unbeaten away from home on the opening day of the season since a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland in 2000.

They could win five consecutive away league matches for the first time since 2015 under Arsene Wenger.

Alexandre Lacazette is the only player in history to score the opening goal of the Premier League season on two separate occasions, doing so in both 2017-18 and 2020-21.

