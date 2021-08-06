Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Dundee United, SPFL
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Talks between Rangers and SPFL over the Ibrox club's refusal to display the main sponsor's branding fail to provide a resolution. (Daily Record)
SPFL clubs are reeling as the Joint Response Group announce that Covid social distancing rules for all playing squads will stay in place. (Scottish Sun)
Argentina international Fabricio Bustos, who plays for Independiente, is the latest right-back linked to Celtic. (Daily Record)
Rangers have given winger Glenn Middleton the green light to return to St Johnstone on loan. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has urged Perth council bosses to allow for a sell out crowd at McDiarmid Park next week following last night's 1-1 draw away to Galatasaray in Europa League qualifying. (Herald)
Manager Tam Courts has insisted Dundee United will have replacements ready to go if they sell Lawrence Shankland or any other first team player. (Daily Record)
Marc McNulty could be set for a Dundee United return following a loan spell with the club last season, with the striker on a longlist of targets. (Courier)
Entering the final year of his existing Hearts contract, defender Michael Smith, 33 next month, aims to prolong his stay by making the number of appearances required to trigger a 12-month extension until summer 2023. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes his English Premier League loan signings must be prepared to deal with a scrutiny they have never encountered before in the Scottish Premiership. (Press & Journal)