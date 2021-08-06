Aston Villa look for new opponent after Sevilla friendly called off

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith
Villa boss Dean Smith's side finished 11th in the Premier League last season

Aston Villa are trying to find a new opponent to face on Saturday after a friendly with Sevilla is called off because of coronavirus.

The La Liga side were scheduled to face the Midlands club at Villa Park at 15:00 BST.

"The Spanish side will now not travel to England due to a Covid outbreak among the squad," said Villa.

"The club are still in discussions regarding a new opponent and will update supporters as soon as possible."

Villa were scheduled to play Sevilla in their final pre-season game before starting their Premier League campaign at Watford on 14 August.

Banner image reading "Be ready for the new season"BBC Sport footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC