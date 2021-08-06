Aston Villa look for new opponent after Sevilla friendly called off
Aston Villa are trying to find a new opponent to face on Saturday after a friendly with Sevilla is called off because of coronavirus.
The La Liga side were scheduled to face the Midlands club at Villa Park at 15:00 BST.
"The Spanish side will now not travel to England due to a Covid outbreak among the squad," said Villa.
"The club are still in discussions regarding a new opponent and will update supporters as soon as possible."
Villa were scheduled to play Sevilla in their final pre-season game before starting their Premier League campaign at Watford on 14 August.
