Ryan Leonard has scored five goals since first joining Millwall in August 2018

Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard has signed a new '"long-term" contract at the Championship club.

The Lions have not disclosed the length of the 29-year-old's deal but say he will spend the "foreseeable future" at the Den, where he has played 89 times.

He first joined on loan from Sheffield United in August 2018 before joining permanently the following January.

Leonard spent seven and a half years at Southend having begun his career at hometown club Plymouth Argyle.

He played 30 times last season and showed his versatility as he covered at right-back and centre-back as well as playing in midfield before his season came to an end in February with an ankle injury.