Michael Dawson won four caps for England in 2010 and 2011

Former England defender Michael Dawson has announced his retirement following his release by Nottingham Forest.

The 37-year-old played 123 games for Forest in two spells at the beginning and end of his playing career, the last against Barnsley in July 2020.

Having been sold to Tottenham in 2005, he rejoined them from Hull City on a free transfer in the summer of 2018.

He now plans a career as a TV football pundit and has also accepted a club ambassador role with Spurs.

"Although it is impossible to replace the feeling of playing, I am so excited to begin this new chapter of my career back at Spurs and be a part of this new era," he said.

Dawson captained all three of his club sides, played in Europe with Tottenham and skippered Hull to victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the 2016 Championship play-off final.