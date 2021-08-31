Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea have been Women's Super League champions in four of the past six seasons

Chelsea successfully defended the Women's Super League title in May - but will they make it three in a row this season?

Emma Hayes' champions kick off the new WSL season with a London derby against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

The season's opening weekend will also bring the first of a series of live WSL matches across the BBC, with Everton facing Manchester City on Saturday.

But how will the final table look? We want you to have a go at forecasting it.

Can City or Arsenal deny Chelsea a fifth title in seven seasons? Will those teams make up the top three again, or will someone else break in? How will promoted Leicester City do?

Have a go at predicting the table below and share it with your friends...