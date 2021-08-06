Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Charlton Athletic's Australia Under-23 goalkeeper, Ashley Maynard-Brewer, and Coventry City midfielder Jack Burroughs have joined Ross County on loan.

The 22-year-old Maynard-Brewer was in his country's squad for the Tokyo Olympics but did not play in their three group games.

He has started five times for Charlton since making his debut for the League One club in 2018.

Scotland Under-21 cap Burroughs has played five times for City as a sub.

The Coventry-born 20-year-old, who like Maynard-Brewer will spend the season with the Scottish Premiership club, has had previous loan spells with Nuneaton Borough and Gloucester City and signed a new long-term contract with the Championship club this summer.

County manager Malky Mackay told his club website that Burroughs could play both on the left or right of midfield as well as wing-back.

"Jack is a player that, through his involvement with the Scotland youth squads, I have been able to watch and see develop," he said.

"He is an athletic and powerful runner as well as being versatile with the positions he can play."

Mackay said that Maynard-Brewer, who has had loan spells with Chelmsford City, Hampton & Richmond Borough, Dulwich Hamlet and Dover Athletic, "comes highly recommended to us as a very talented young goalkeeper".

"We are excited to bring in that calibre of goalkeeper," he added.

Former Hibernian goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw is County's current number one, with 21-year-old academy product Ross Munro as back-up.