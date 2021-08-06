Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Joel Coleman made two appearances for Fleetwood last season

Rochdale have signed goalkeeper Joel Coleman on a one-year deal after he left Fleetwood by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old had a year remaining on his contract with the Cod Army but agreed to terminate it on Friday.

Coleman started his career with Oldham and spent four seasons at Huddersfield before joining Fleetwood last summer.

"I want competition all over the pitch and the goalkeeping position is no different," boss Robbie Stockdale told the club website. external-link

