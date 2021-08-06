Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Festus Arthur joined Hull City for an undisclosed fee from Stockport County in July 2020

Barrow have signed Hull City defender Festus Arthur on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old joined the Tigers from Stockport County last summer and made two appearances in 2020-21.

He could make his debut for the Bluebirds in Saturday's League Two opener against Stevenage.

"He's big, he's mobile, he can play in a couple of position and he's a talented footballer," boss Mark Cooper told the club website. external-link

