Festus Arthur: Barrow sign Hull City defender on season-long loan
Barrow have signed Hull City defender Festus Arthur on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old joined the Tigers from Stockport County last summer and made two appearances in 2020-21.
He could make his debut for the Bluebirds in Saturday's League Two opener against Stevenage.
"He's big, he's mobile, he can play in a couple of position and he's a talented footballer," boss Mark Cooper told the club website.
