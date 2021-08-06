Last updated on .From the section Celtic

James McCarthy was a Celtic fan as a boy and feels he has "come home"

Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy is confident he can rediscover his best form with Celtic and believes he is over his recent injury problems.

The 30-year-old made just 10 starts for Crystal Palace last season before leaving on a free transfer to sign a four-year contract in Glasgow.

McCarthy says he is physically ready to face Dundee on Sunday.

"The last couple of seasons, injuries haven't been as bad," McCarthy, who broke his leg in January 2018, said.

"The season before last, I was involved in 33/34 games. Last season, I had a couple of small niggles, but it wasn't anything serious. Mentally and physically, I feel good."

A boyhood Celtic fan, the move to Parkhead has been a long time in the making for Glasgow-born McCarthy.

He says it would be "ideal" to replace Scott Brown in the team but does not want to make direct comparisons with the departed captain.

"He's been amazing for this club, he's won a lot. But it's not about me comparing myself to Scott Brown, it's about me coming and doing well for Celtic."

McCarthy, who has 43 caps, made his first-team breakthrough with Hamilton Academical before playing at the top level in England with Wigan Athletic, Everton then two seasons at Selhurst Park.

"I know what it takes to do well at this club and I'm really excited," he added. "I'm coming home and looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"As a kid, you grow up as a Celtic fan and to eventually pull on the jersey and be part of the furniture is what you can only dream on. Now it's a reality, it's about working hard, getting in the team and doing well."