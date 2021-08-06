Last updated on .From the section Derby

Curtis Davies has played more than 100 games since joining Derby in the summer of 2017

Derby County have signed free agents Richard Stearman and Ryan Allsop on one-year contracts and agreed a similar deal with Curtis Davies.

The club were under a transfer embargo, but can now sign non-contracted players subject to strict wage levels.

Defender Stearman, 33, and goalkeeper Allsop, 29, have both been involved in the club's pre-season games.

Centre-back Davies, 36, only made 14 appearances for the Rams last season because of an Achilles injury.

But he was in the side when they drew 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday in May - his first game for five months - as the Rams dramatically retained their Championship status.

Boss Wayne Rooney is still hoping to agree deals with some of their other triallists, who include Phil Jagielka, Ravel Morrison, Sone Aluko, Tom Carroll and Sam Baldock.

Richard Stearman has also played for Wolves, Fulham and Sheffield United during his career

Stearman, who first played in the Championship with Leicester back in 2004, was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

Allsop, meanwhile, left Wycombe Wanderers following their relegation to League One, having made 32 appearance in 2020-21.

