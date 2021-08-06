Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport fans were able to return in small numbers to see their side in last season's League Two play-off semi-final

Newport County do not expect to play any of their first five League Two matches this season at home.

They are due to play their delayed first home game on 17 August but manager Mike Flynn says that will not be possible due to the Rodney Parade pitch being re-laid over the summer.

Newport had to play two league games at Cardiff City Stadium last season because of problems with their pitch.

"It won't be ready for the 17th, I can say that," Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

"I think we are waiting for a date from the Football League."

If County's clash with Northampton Town is switched as Flynn expects, beaten League Two play-off finalists Newport will travel to Oldham, Mansfield, Northampton, Tranmere and Salford before the end of August, as well as visiting Ipswich in the Carabao Cup.

A potential return to action at home could be the match with Leyton Orient on Saturday, 4 September.

"It is going to be a tough start to the season for us, playing a lot of the top sides away from home," Flynn added.

The Rodney Parade pitch has been an issue for years as Newport share the stadium with two rugby teams, Dragons and Newport RFC.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic the hybrid pitch was unable to be re-laid last summer as scheduled, with Flynn saying in February it was "the worst I have ever seen it".