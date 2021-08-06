Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Louie Barry (right) made his England Under-18 debut against Wales in March

Ipswich Town have signed teenage striker Louie Barry from Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

The England Under-18 international is the club's 11th summer signing and could be in the squad for Saturday's season opener against Morecambe.

Barry began his career in West Brom's youth system before spending six months with Barcelona's La Masia academy.

"Louie is such an exciting player. He really wants to do well in a first-team environment," said external-link boss Paul Cook.

Barry, who can also play on the wing, returned from Spain in January 2020 and was a member of the Villa team that won the FA Youth Cup in May.

"It's been a crazy few days and as soon as I found out Ipswich were interested, I wanted to make the move," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.