Pontus Dahlberg is a former Sweden Under-21 international

Doncaster Rovers have signed Watford goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old, who has represented Sweden up to under-21 level, spent last season in his homeland with Hacken.

Dahlberg joined the Hornets from Gothenburg in January 2018 but is yet to feature for the Premier League side.

He is the second Watford player to join Rovers, who start their season at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, this summer after forward Tiago Cukur.

