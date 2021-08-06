Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Neil Warnock wants more of his players to receive the Covid-19 vaccine

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock would prefer his players to get the Covid-19 vaccine, to help protect them against the virus within the community.

Warnock, 72, admitted the "majority" of his squad are yet to be vaccinated and that there have been recent positive cases within the club.

The lowering of government restrictions has brought players into more contact with the public in their daily lives.

"We've just got to be so careful," Warnock said at his press conference.

"We've had a few sniffs of the virus, which we've got to overcome and we're still getting tested every day.

"It's one of those things I'm afraid, for some reason the majority of the players don't have the vaccinations, which I think is wrong."

From September, the government could potentially roll out a need for attendees of any event with a crowd of 20,000 or more to prove they have been double-vaccinated.

Warnock, who had to coach games from home last season while battling the virus, is concerned that the impact of non-vaccinated athletes could be a problem within that scenario.

"We are mixing with fans now, it's so easy [to get Covid]," Warnock added. "We have had a few cases.

"The fans should get on the websites and demand that the players have them."