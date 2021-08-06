Last updated on .From the section Hull

Matt Smith has been involved in City's pre-season campaign but is yet to make a competitive appearance

Manchester City have loaned midfielder Matt Smith to Championship side Hull City for the 2021-22 season.

The Wales international, 21, scored once in 43 games on loan to League One club Doncaster Rovers last season.

Smith is yet to make his senior bow at City, but also had first-team experience at Charlton, QPR and Dutch side FC Twente, totalling 92 games.

"Matt is a very busy and energetic midfield player but also a very good character," boss Grant McCann said.

"He loves to get on the ball and pass forward. He can play either as a number eight or a number six and suits our style of play."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.