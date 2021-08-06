Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Middleton scored in St Johnstone's Scottish Cup semi-final win against St Mirren

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton has returned to St Johnstone on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last term at McDiarmid Park, making 13 appearances.

He scored three goals and started in the Saints' Scottish Cup final triumph over Hibernian in May.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season and to be back to help us go again is very exciting." Middleton told the Perth club's website. external-link

"The lads in the squad all made me feel welcome when I joined last January and they took me right into the group to make me feel a part of it from day one.

"There is a great team spirit and I could see that again from the 1-1 draw against Galatasaray last night in the Europa League qualifier."

Under contract until the summer of 2023, Middleton made 28 appearances for Rangers in season 2018-19 but has featured just once for the Ibrox side since, coming on as a substitute in League Cup win over Falkirk in November.

He had loan spells with Hibernian and Bradford City in the 2019-20 season but struggled to make an impact at either club.

