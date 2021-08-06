Harry Kane: Tottenham striker says he would never refuse to train and will return to club on Saturday

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Breaking news

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he "would never and have never refused to train" and will return to the club on Saturday as planned.

Kane, who has been on an extended holiday after Euro 2020, did not turn up as scheduled on Monday for his coronavirus tests.

Manchester City are keen to sign the England captain.

The 28-year-old believes he has a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to leave Spurs this summer.

He says that he has been "hurt" by comments this week that questioned his professionalism.

"While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow as planned," he wrote on Twitter.external-link

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Aequitas, today at 17:48

    Why wait a week to tell us Harry, when you're normally very active on Twitter?

    100% refused to train, but now the move to City is dead in the water he wants to rewrite the narrative.

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 17:52

      SamB replied:
      "I will be returning to the club tomorrow as planned"

      Funny how your club said you were planned to return on Monday Harry...

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 17:46

    Backtracking now his transfer to Man City unlikely to happen!

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 17:53

      SamB replied:
      He's literally had 4 days to address this and waits till after City spend their budget on Grealish. He's clearly chatting ****

      His comment "I won't go into the specifics" can be translated as "I literally can't think of any realistic excuse to come up with"

  • Comment posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 17:48

    i thought he was at the olympics with sterling....so who the heck won the diving then for GB

  • Comment posted by Mace, today at 17:47

    If that was the case, I’m surprised he didn’t feel to set the record straight on Monday when the accusation was first made? Seems a bit odd he waited until the end of the week to say anything to the contrary.

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 17:53

      SamB replied:
      Waited till after City splurged their budget on Grealish.....

  • Comment posted by Pedro, today at 17:47

    Put a transfer request in writing like they used to do. You won't because you want more money. 🤑🤑🤑

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 17:52

    Tail being swiftly withdrawn and placed between legs.

    Pep's "we can do nothing if Spurs refuse to negotiate" suggests they will do nothing.

    Chances of Levy compromising on transfer fee? Around nil, nada, zilch.

    Any loss of form or under performance by Kane will now be perceived as lack of commitment / head turned.

    This is going to get Messi. Errr...messy.

  • Comment posted by petfenn, today at 17:51

    He knows City won’t pay £150m so he’s trying to get back into everyone’s good book now
    He’s going to look very silly if Levy doesn’t come to an arrangement with any clubs now

  • Comment posted by Camel Valley, today at 17:50

    gentlemans agreement is not worth the scrap of paper its not written on! piffle!

    • Reply posted by rooster booster, today at 17:53

      rooster booster replied:
      piffle indeed.harry is full of piff

  • Comment posted by The Gorg, today at 17:48

    He's had to back track as City may not buy him now. You can't trust anyone that swears on his son's life that he got a touch when he didn't.

    • Reply posted by billybigballix, today at 17:52

      billybigballix replied:
      daughter's**

  • Comment posted by RYAN1994, today at 17:46

    Can’t help but think he’s so green with Grealish making that move 😂

  • Comment posted by save the UK, today at 17:51

    Another overpaid footballer who seems to think he is bigger than the club, previous comments spot on, why take so long to make a statement about not turning up!

  • Comment posted by nigel , today at 17:51

    It seems a bit late to put the record straight

    Looks like he will be at Spurs next season - he signed the contract !

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:53

    bbc waited as long as they could at mufc but nothing happening so breaking news at spurs with a hys

    • Reply posted by Tess Tickle, today at 17:54

      Tess Tickle replied:
      Tissue?

  • Comment posted by cojomo, today at 17:52

    Spurs need to offload him. He ain't 100% committed.

    • Reply posted by Steve macauley, today at 17:54

      Steve macauley replied:
      If city have Kane league over by Xmas if not Easter as usuall

  • Comment posted by talks_sense, today at 17:50

    He's basically given spuds the middle finger then had to crawl back lol

  • Comment posted by Border Collie, today at 17:50

    Kane now realises there will not be a move to City. The empty trophy cabinet continues....🤣

  • Comment posted by Waldor, today at 17:48

    I'm fairly sure Spurs would have made a similar statement well before now if that was true.

  • Comment posted by Philip Myerscough, today at 17:47

    It looks like the atmosphere at Spurs could be toxic. I really doubt Man City will go for him now. Kane doesn’t do tippy tappy football.

  • Comment posted by drew, today at 17:46

    Did he not have to self isolate after his holiday?? Thought it was a non story from the beginning

    • Reply posted by Scudley, today at 17:52

      Scudley replied:
      Absolutely! crap BBC journalism from the start. Any search of the web would have given you the true reason he was absent (although it is strange he didn't come out and say / comment). But the BBC ran this like a 'down tools' protest situation, which it so obviously wasn't, and even had opportunities to amend their 'story', but they didn't. Shoddy BBC

  • Comment posted by Cricket lover, today at 17:46

    What? Doesn't turn up to training and no explanation emerges. #confused or #warningvehiclereturning

    • Reply posted by Rsuppards, today at 17:51

      Rsuppards replied:
      Which part of "as planned" did you miss?

