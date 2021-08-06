Harry Kane: Tottenham striker says he would never refuse to train and will return to club on Saturday
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he "would never and have never refused to train" and will return to the club on Saturday as planned.
Kane, who has been on an extended holiday after Euro 2020, did not turn up as scheduled on Monday for his coronavirus tests.
Manchester City are keen to sign the England captain.
The 28-year-old believes he has a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to leave Spurs this summer.
He says that he has been "hurt" by comments this week that questioned his professionalism.
"While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow as planned," he wrote on Twitter.
More to follow.
- Get news and features about your favourite team direct to your phone with the BBC Sport App's Premier League club news notifications, along with line-ups, latest scores and results. Download the App here: Apple - Android - Amazon.
- Notifications, Live Guide, social media and more with BBC Sport
100% refused to train, but now the move to City is dead in the water he wants to rewrite the narrative.
Pep's "we can do nothing if Spurs refuse to negotiate" suggests they will do nothing.
Chances of Levy compromising on transfer fee? Around nil, nada, zilch.
Any loss of form or under performance by Kane will now be perceived as lack of commitment / head turned.
This is going to get Messi. Errr...messy.
He’s going to look very silly if Levy doesn’t come to an arrangement with any clubs now
Looks like he will be at Spurs next season - he signed the contract !