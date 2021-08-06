Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he "would never and have never refused to train" and will return to the club on Saturday as planned.

Kane, who has been on an extended holiday after Euro 2020, did not turn up as scheduled on Monday for his coronavirus tests.

Manchester City are keen to sign the England captain.

The 28-year-old believes he has a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to leave Spurs this summer.

He says that he has been "hurt" by comments this week that questioned his professionalism.

"While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow as planned," he wrote on Twitter. external-link

