Tyler Blackett (right) has also had loan spells with Blackpool, Birmingham and Celtic during his career

Nottingham Forest defender Tyler Blackett has joined Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old made 16 Championship appearances last season after moving to Forest from Reading.

Ex-Royals boss Jaap Stam has been Cincinnati head coach since May 2020 and Blackett's deal with them will run until June 2022, with an option for a further year.

Blackett began his career at Manchester United before joining Reading in 2016.

