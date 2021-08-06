Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Anna Leat made her international debut aged 15, and played in New Zealand's defeat by the USA at the Tokyo Olympics on 24 July

Women's Super League club West Ham United have signed New Zealand goalkeeper Anna Leat.

The 20-year-old has won four international caps, and featured for her country at the Tokyo Olympics.

Leat has had spells with Auckland outfit East Coast Bays and Georgetown University, but returned to New Zealand after the coronavirus pandemic began.

"Anna is somebody that we've been monitoring for some time," Hammers boss Olli Harder told the club website. external-link

"She's a young goalkeeper with a lot of international experience for someone of her young age.

"She will add tremendous value to our goalkeeping department."

West Ham have not disclosed the length of Leat's contract at the club.

