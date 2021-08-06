Last updated on .From the section Dundee

James McPake took over as manager at Dens Park after playing for Dundee

Dundee's James McPake is being considered by MK Dons as they seek a new manager.

Former Scotland defender Russell Martin left the League One club this week to take over at Swansea City.

McPake, who has been in charge at Dens Park since 2019, led Dundee to promotion to the Scottish Premiership last season through the play-offs.

The 37-year-old is highly thought of by the club's American owners, Tim Keys and chief executive John Nelms.

MK Dons are keen to improve on their 13th-place finish last season under 35-year-old Martin, who spent 21 months at Stadium MK and for whom they received around £400,000 in compensation from Championship outfit Swansea.

They head into Saturday's season opener away to Bolton Wanderers with captain Dean Lewington in interim charge, but the left-back does not want the job on a full-time basis.

Dundee travel to face Celtic on Sunday on the back of a 2-2 draw at home to St Mirren on their return to the Scottish top flight and following four straight wins in the League Cup, albeit one was a forfeit by Ross County because of a Covid outbreak.

Former centre-half McPake, born in Scotland but with one cap for Northern Ireland, had a spell in England with Coventry City as a player and also played for Livingston, Greenock Morton and Hibernian before ending his career at Dundee in 2018.