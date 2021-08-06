Last updated on .From the section Watford

Juraj Kucka played all three matches for Slovakia at Euro 2020, where they were eliminated at the group stage

Watford have signed Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka from Italian side Parma.

The 34-year-old made 74 appearances in three seasons at the Serie A club, having previously played for the likes of Trabzonspor, AC Milan and Genoa.

Kucka also has 86 international caps and played all three of Slovakia's matches at Euro 2020.

Xisco Munoz's side, who finished second in the Championship last season, begin their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on Saturday, 14 August.

