Flynn Downes is a product of Swansea City's academy

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin is targeting Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes as he looks to add to his Championship squad.

BBC Wales Sport has learned the Swans have lodged an offer for the former England U20 international.

Reports suggest the League One side will wants a seven figure fee for the 22-year-old.

Downes has reportedly also attracted the attention of Bournemouth, Barnsley and Peterborough.

Martin, appointed last Sunday, has already secured his first signing by recruiting former Bristol City midfielder Jamie Paterson on a free transfer.

Matt Gill, who is an assistant to Martin, will be familiar with Downes, having left the coaching staff at Ipswich last May.