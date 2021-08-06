Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Mari Edwards was a member of the Denbigh Town team which reached the Welsh Cup semi-finals in 2016

Wrexham Women have appointed of Mari Edwards as manager ahead of the inaugural FAW Tier 2 North League season.

The 30-year-old, who has been in charge of Airbus UK Women for the last two years, replaces Luke Wynne.

Edwards played for Denbigh Town and Airbus, where she became manager in 2019.

"I'm really pleased to be given this opportunity, I'm very excited to be a part of this group," Edwards said.

"It's an exciting time for the women's game in Wrexham, with the club putting their stamp on it."