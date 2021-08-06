Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jamie McGonigle is congratulated after scoring his first goal for Derry City

A double from Daniel Lafferty and Jamie McGonigle's first goal for the club gave Derry City a convincing 3-0 win over Drogheda United on Friday.

The Candystripes' biggest win of the season saw them move above Drogs into fifth place in the Premier Division.

McGonigle latched on to Joe Thomson's ball to the far post and smashed the ball past David Odumosu on 39 minutes.

Lafferty fired low right-footed inside the post on 66 and scored his third into the top corner after 75.

The former Northern Ireland player caught Odumosu off his line to net his fourth goal in three games for Ruaidhri Higgins' side.

The Brandywell club were without skipper Eoin Toal and forward Junior Ogedi-Ozokwe as they aimed to secure back-to-back league wins for the second time this season.

Ciaron Harkin returned after suspension however and McGonigle was handed his first start since his move from Irish Premiership side Crusaders.

Derry had won two of the previous three meetings between the clubs this season, including victory in a penalty shootout in their first-round FAI Cup tie.

For the hosts, it was just a second win in 12 home matches.

Derry's margin of victory could have been greater but Odumosu made saves to deny McGonigle and Thomson.

The Candystripes' next fixture will be at home to Dundalk on 15 August.