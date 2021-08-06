Last updated on .From the section Scottish Challenge Cup

Motherwell are the third Premiership club to withdraw their B team

Motherwell have withdrawn their B team from the Scottish Challenge Cup, handing Tuesday's tie to Stranraer, after citing "a shortage of players".

Premiership rivals Livingston and Ross County had withdrawn their colts sides from the competition last month because of Covid outbreaks at their clubs.

Well expressed their "disappointment" and said it was because of "injuries and Covid-19 issues".

Stranraer will now host Partick Thistle in the second round.