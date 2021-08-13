Championship
HullHull City15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: The MKM Stadium

Hull City v Queens Park Rangers

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull11004133
2Luton11003033
3Stoke11003213
4Blackburn11002113
5Coventry11002113
6Birmingham11001013
7West Brom10102201
8Bournemouth10102201
9Barnsley10101101
10Blackpool10101101
11Huddersfield10101101
12Middlesbrough10101101
13Millwall10101101
14Bristol City10101101
15Cardiff10101101
16Derby10101101
17Fulham10101101
18QPR10101101
19Reading100123-10
20Nottm Forest100112-10
21Swansea100112-10
22Sheff Utd100101-10
23Preston100114-30
24Peterborough100103-30
