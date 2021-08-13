Peterborough United v Derby County

PeterboroughPeterborough United12:30DerbyDerby County
Line-ups
Peterborough
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pym
- 4Thompson
- 6Kent
- 5Beevers
- 3Butler
- 23Ward
- 18Norburn
- 11Grant
- 26Randall
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 2Edwards
- 10Dembélé
- 12Knight
- 13Cornell
- 15Poku
- 16Burrows
- 21Tomlinson
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Roos
- 2Byrne
- 16Stearman
- 33Davies
- 3Forsyth
- 8Bird
- 4Shinnie
- 36Ebosele
- 10Lawrence
- 11Morrison
- 13Kazim-Richards
Substitutes
- 7Józwiak
- 17Sibley
- 31Allsop
- 32Brown
- 34Stretton
- 35Watson
- 43Williams
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match report will appear here.