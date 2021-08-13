League One
WiganWigan Athletic15:00RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham11002023
2Wimbledon11002113
3Sunderland11002113
4Wycombe11002113
5Burton11001013
6Portsmouth11001013
7Bolton10103301
8MK Dons10103301
9Ipswich10102201
10Morecambe10102201
11Cambridge10101101
12Cheltenham10101101
13Crewe10101101
14Gillingham10101101
15Lincoln City10101101
16Oxford Utd10101101
17Charlton10100001
18Sheff Wed10100001
19Accrington100112-10
20Doncaster100112-10
21Wigan100112-10
22Fleetwood100101-10
23Shrewsbury100101-10
24Plymouth100102-20
View full League One table

