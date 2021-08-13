Mansfield Town v Newport County

MansfieldMansfield Town15:00NewportNewport County
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Harrogate
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Forest Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Mansfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Hartlepool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Newport
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Northampton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Stevenage
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|Tranmere
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Leyton Orient
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Salford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Bradford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Carlisle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Colchester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Exeter
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Rochdale
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|17
|Bristol Rovers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|18
|Sutton United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|19
|Barrow
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|20
|Crawley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|21
|Oldham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|22
|Port Vale
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|23
|Walsall
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|24
|Scunthorpe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
Battle-hardened veterans from the world's special forces test these tough recruits
Download the specially curated music mix from BBC Sounds now
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.