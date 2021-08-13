Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Burnley's Nick Pope was ruled out of Euro 2020 after picking up a knee injury towards the end of last season

TEAM NEWS

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has recovered from summer knee surgery, while striker Chris Wood is available after competing at the Olympics.

Midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Kevin Long are the only long-term absentees.

Brighton are without forward Danny Welbeck because of a hamstring issue, while Dan Burn sustained a knee injury in pre-season and won't feature.

Wing-back Tariq Lamptey remains out with a long-term hamstring problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley's lack of activity in the transfer market is starting to worry me. Again, they have not done very much this summer and only spent money on getting Nathan Collins from Stoke.

I don't know what is happening behind the scenes but Clarets boss Sean Dyche can't keep pulling rabbits out of hats to keep them up.

I am going with Brighton to win this.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Louisa Roach

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's solitary victory in seven home league meetings with Brighton was by 1-0 in the Premier League in December 2018 (D4, L2).

However, Brighton have only won once in eight Premier League meetings (D5, L2).

Eight of the past 11 league encounters have ended in a draw.

Burnley

The Clarets are on a club record top-flight run of 10 games without a win at Turf Moor (D5, L5) and could equal their league record of 11 winless home matches, set in 1979.

They have scored just 19 goals in the past 24 Premier League fixtures at Turf Moor.

Burnley could match Ipswich Town's 27-year-old Premier League record of 94 consecutive games without a red card on Saturday.

Chris Wood has scored eight goals against his former club Brighton. He found the net nine times while on loan at the Seagulls in 2010-11.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won their opening league match in just two of the past nine campaigns (D1, L6).

The Seagulls scored 18 away goals in the Premier League last term, with only Wolves and Sheffield United faring worse.

Albion ended last season on 41 points but should have finished with 67 based on their expected goals. It's the biggest points disparity of this kind in Europe's top five divisions.

Neal Maupay turns 25 on Saturday and could become the third player to score a birthday goal on the opening weekend of a Premier League season, emulating Jay Jay Okocha in 2004 and Roque Santa Cruz in 2008.

My Burnley XI Choose your Burnley formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brighton XI Choose your Brighton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team