Everton v Southampton

Rafael Benitez will become just the second man to take charge of both Everton and Liverpool, after William Edward Barclay in the late 19th century

TEAM NEWS

Everton face a selection headache in attack, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean both doubts due to injury.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin will be assessed for a minor injury, while Richarlison may not be risked after missing pre-season because he played in the Copa America and Olympics.

Southampton have no new injury concerns, with James Ward-Prowse available following a knee problem.

Sam McQueen and Will Smallbone remain long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a big game for Everton because it's Rafa's first as manager, and the crowds are back. There are going to be people there who don't want him in charge but he is a very good manager, and I'm expecting him to start the season with a win.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton can win consecutive league fixtures against Southampton for the first time since 2015.

Southampton's solitary win in 22 Premier League meetings at Goodison Park was by 2-0 in 1997 (D6, L15).

Everton's current 16-game unbeaten home run in this fixture is their longest without defeat in the Premier League against another club.

Southampton's 2-0 home victory last season was their first clean sheet in nine league matches versus the Toffees.

Everton

Rafael Benítez failed to win his opening Premier League game as manager of Liverpool (1-1 draw at Spurs), Chelsea (0-0 home draw versus Manchester City) and Newcastle United (1-0 defeat at Leicester City).

This is the second time Benítez has succeeded Carlo Ancelotti. He took over from the Italian at Real Madrid in 2015, but was sacked halfway through the season.

Everton are unbeaten in their opening league match in the past nine campaigns (W3, D6).

The Toffees had the sixth worst home record in the Premier League last season (W6, D4, L9).

They scored 12 goals in their first four home league games last season but then only managed 12 more in the subsequent 15 fixtures at Goodison Park.

Everton have won just two of their past 12 Premier League home games (D3, L7). However, that run included a 2-0 triumph versus Southampton in March.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 16 Premier League goals were worth 16 points to Everton last season. It was a tally bettered only by Liverpool forward Mo Salah, who earned 17 points.

Southampton

Southampton have won their opening fixture in just one of the past 14 Premier League campaigns (D7, L6).

Their opening-day win rate of 9% is the lowest of any team to have played in at least 10 Premier League seasons.

Saints have failed to score in their season-opening Premier League match in each of the past four years.

They lost 10 of their final 11 away league fixtures last season, including each of the last five.

Last season, only West Bromwich Albion (76) conceded more Premier League goals than Southampton's 68.

James Ward-Prowse's Premier League tallies of eight goals and seven assists last season were both career bests.

