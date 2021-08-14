ForfarForfar Athletic15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Forfar
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Albion
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Annan Athletic
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|6
|Stirling
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|7
|Edinburgh City
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|3
|8
|Elgin
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|9
|Stenhousemuir
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|10
|Stranraer
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1