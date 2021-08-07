Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The New Saints were knocked out of the Nathaniel MG Cup after losing 2-1 to Cymru North side Penrhyncoch.

Saints, who beat Viktoria Plzen in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, made 11 changes for the second-round game against the tier two side.

Taylor Watts put Penrhyncoch ahead from the penalty spot against the nine-time winners of the competition.

Ifan Burrell doubled the hosts' lead early in the second half, before Beau Cornish pulled a goal back for Saints.

Penrhyncoch's Garmon Nutting was shown a straight red card late in the game, but Cymru Premier side Saints were unable to take advantage.

Nathaniel MG Cup - second round

Friday, 6 August

Aberystwyth Town 1-1 Penybont FC (Aberystwyth win 5-4 pens)

Ammanford AFC 0-4 Cardiff Met University

Airbus UK Broughton 3-2 Buckley Town

Conwy Borough 1-3 Holywell Town

Llandudno FC 0-2 Connah's Quay Nomads (at Connah's Quay)

Prestatyn Town 3-0 Cefn Druids

Ruthin Town 0-3 Caernarfon Town

Undy Athletic 1-1 Swansea University (Undy win 4-2 pens)

Saturday, 7 August

Barry Town United 5-0 Llanelli Town

Cambrian & Clydach Vale BGC 2-4 Newtown AFC

Cwmbrān Celtic 1-2 Pontypridd Town

Flint Town United 1-1 Bala Town (Bala win 1-3 pens)

Gresford Athletic 0-1 Bangor City

Haverfordwest County 3-0 Goytre United

Trefelin BGC 2-0 Risca United

CPD Penrhyncoch 2-1 The New Saints FC